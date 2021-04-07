Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 88 new cases reported

Death toll remains at 2,121

Pharmacists carry a cooler containing the Moderna vaccine at the West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen (Jacob King/PA)

There have been no further deaths from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland recorded within the last 24 hours, according to the Department of Health on Wednesday.

The latest figures show that Northern Ireland's death toll from the virus remains at 2,121.

Over the past seven days there have been six deaths from the virus, down from eight the week before.

The department also confirmed 88 new cases of Covid-19 after 1,264 tests were carried out.

A total of 117,821 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland.

Over the past seven days 561 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19, down from 969 the week before.

There are currently 97 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 12 in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 96%, while 22 intensive care unit beds remain free.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently six active outbreaks of the virus.

Police in Northern Ireland also confirmed on Wednesday that they have issued a further 533 Covid-19 related enforcement fines within the past week.

Meanwhile, an unpaid carer from Wales has become the first person in the UK to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Elle Taylor, from Ammanford, got the jab at the West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen.

The 24-year-old works at a further education college in Llanelli as well as caring for her 82-year-old grandmother.

She received the jab from staff nurse Laura French at the hospital’s outpatients department.

Speaking afterwards, Miss Taylor said: “I’m very excited and very happy.

“I’m an unpaid carer for my grandmother so it is very important to me that I get it, so I can care for her properly and safely.

“My grandmother has had her first dose and she is going for her second dose on Saturday.”