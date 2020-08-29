Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 89 new cases confirmed

No further deaths and 89 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The total number of deaths remains at 560.

Out of the 4,233 tests in the last 24 hours, 89 people have been confirmed as positive for the virus.

A total of 222,060 people have now been tested for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

There are 17 people with coronavirus in hospital, with two of these patients in intensive care.

There is 15 active outbreaks of the virus in care homes.

It comes after ten patients at a haematology ward in Craigavon Area Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19.

Eleven members of staff on the ward and the emergency department have also been diagnosed with the infectious disease.

Twenty-eight employees are self-isolating, the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said.