Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 90 cases reported as Executive gives green light to lockdown relaxation

Death toll remains at 2,152

No further Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has announced.

The total death toll from the virus remains at 2,152 people.

A further 90 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,575 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 121,911 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Three people have died from the virus in the past seven days, up from two the previous week.

Over the past seven days 598 people have tested positive, down from 666 the week before.

There are currently 37 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with two in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 102%, and there are currently four active outbreaks in care homes.

Meanwhile, it is expected the Executive will formally sign off on a number of relaxations of coronavirus restrictions on Thursday.

Ministers have been meeting to formally approve changes to regulations which will see the reopening of indoor hospitality in Northern Ireland, alongside changes to sport, allowing spectators to attend the Irish Cup final on Friday.

The changes also include allowing six people from two households to meet indoors in homes from Monday.

It is also understood that a traffic light system for foreign travel will also take effect from then, subject to ministerial approval.

It is not clear which countries will be available for travellers to fly to without having to quarantine on return, however according to reports Portugal is expected to be on the list put together by the Executive.

It is understood those returning from Portugal will have to take a Covid-19 PCR test.

At present, the Executive's advice is that people should only travel to or outside of Northern Ireland for essential purposes.

England, Scotland and Wales have already adopted the traffic-light system for international travel, with 12 countries on the government green list including Portugal and Israel.

The amber list covers popular destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Greece. Arrivals from these places to the UK are required to quarantine at home for 10 days as well as taking a Covid test before departure and two more on arrival.

If returning from a country on the UK's red list, passengers must book and enter hotel quarantine.