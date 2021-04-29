Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 95 new cases of Covid-19 ahead of restrictions lifting

A further 95 people in Northern Ireland have tested positive for Covid-19, the Department of Health has confirmed.

No further deaths have been reported and the death toll from the virus in the region remains at 2,144.

There have been three deaths over the past seven days, down from eight the week before.

In total 15,445 tests were carried out on 2,371 people on Wednesday, with 95 coming back positive.

Since the pandemic began 120,087 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland.

Over the past seven days 625 people have tested positive, down from 775 the week before.

There are currently 61 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with eight in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 100%, with 16 intensive care unit beds remaining free.

There are currently four active outbreaks of the virus in care homes across the region.

It comes ahead of a further relaxation of coronavirus restrictions on Friday.

From tomorrow all non-essential retail will be allowed to reopen their doors and cafes, bars and restaurants will be able to serve customers outside.

Groups will be limited to no more than six people from two households and contact details will be taken from customers. A curfew on sales at takeaways and off licenses will also be lifted.

Self-contained tourist accommodation, such as caravans and rented holiday homes, will be allowed to operate and gyms, swimming pools and other large venues are reopening their doors for training, with personal training allowed as long as social distancing is observed.

The limit on outdoor gatherings in domestic gardens will also be increased to 15 people from no more than three households.