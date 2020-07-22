Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and nine new cases of Covid-19 reported

NI death toll remains at 556Scroll down to follow today's main developments

No further deaths and nine new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The death toll remains at 556.

The total number of infections has risen to 5,868 after nine new cases were reported.

There are seven patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with two of these patients in intensive care.

The Department of Health said there are six active outbreaks at care homes in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Agency has identified 16 clusters of coronavirus cases since May 22.

Alliance health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw called on the PHA to disclose "the nature" of the clusters to the public.

The South Belfast MLA stated: “I myself had asked Assembly Questions about the nature of apparent outbreaks in particular locations, and about what we were learning from contact tracing, and was assured these were just matters of increased transmission.

“Now it turns out that the recently publicised case near Limavady is one of sixteen since 22 May. The issue is we have not been informed about the nature of these clusters and, particularly, how they originated.

“A public health emergency needs public support and therefore good public information. That means the public must be fully informed about the types of behaviour which have proven particularly dangerous in terms of leading to super-spreading events.

“I would therefore urge the Minister to ensure the Public Health Agency publishes information about the nature of each cluster and what we can learn from it.”

