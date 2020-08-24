Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and ten new cases reported as schools reopen

Death toll remains at 559 people359 people have tested positive in the past weekScroll down to see how Monday unfolded

No further deaths and 10 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The death toll in Northern Ireland remains at 559.

Ten new cases were confirmed after 1,765 people were tested for the virus in the last 24 hours..

The total number of infections has risen to 6,776.

Nine patients confirmed to have the virus are in hospital, with one patient in intensive care.

There are nine active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes.

Meanwhile, as schools reopen across Northern Ireland, the Children's Commissioner has called for clarity over the circumstances in which they will have to shut in response to a Covid-19 outbreak.

She also called for an assurance that the education of children will continue remotely if any schools do have to close in the event that staff and children are diagnosed with Covid-19.

Read more Call for clarity on how schools will cope with fresh Covid outbreaks

And the daughter of a man with stage four cancer has spoken of her horror after finding out her dad has been cared for on the same ward as a Covid-19 patient.

It comes as visits to patients at Craigavon Area Hospital have been scaled back as virus cases in Northern Ireland continue to rise.

Here's how Monday unfolded: