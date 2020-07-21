Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and two new Covid-19 cases confirmed

NI death toll remains at 556Scroll down to follow today's main developments

No further deaths and two positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The total death toll remains at 556, while the total number of infections has risen to 5,859.

Seven patients with coronavirus are in hospital, with two of these patients in intensive care.

There are nine active outbreaks at care homes in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, a date for the reopening of pubs which do not serve food is to be given as soon as possible, the Executive has confirmed.

Industry group Hospitality Ulster has said it hopes the venues will get the green light to reopen by the end of this month.

And Stormont has been thrown into confusion over holiday rules after an MLA sparked controversy by saying she'd be taking a family break to Italy - only to cancel it after she came in for criticism.

Alliance health spokeswoman Paula Bradshaw revealed on Monday morning that her family had planned to travel to Italy for a holiday this weekend.

