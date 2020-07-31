Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths but 10 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

Scroll down to see how Friday unfolded

No further deaths and 10 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The total death toll remains at 556 people.

Ten new cases have been confirmed after 1,621 people were tested.

The total number of infections has risen to 5,948.

Three people are in hospital with Covid-19, with two patients in intensive care.

There are five active outbreaks of coronavirus at care homes in Northern Ireland.

It comes as the number of weekly coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland has risen for the first time since mid June, newly release figures show.

The latest figures published today by the Nisra official statistics agency showed that four deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the last week, from July 18 to 24, bringing the total of deaths to 854.

Of this total, 448 (52.5%) took place in hospital, 349 (40.9%) in care homes, eight (0.9%) in hospices and 49 (5.7%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 357 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 81 separate establishments.

Here's how Friday unfolded: