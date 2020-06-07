Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No new Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours

NI death toll remains at 537 peopleScroll down to see the key developments we covered in today's blog

Samples are taken at a coronavirus testing facility (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

No deaths from coronavirus have taken place in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health has confirmed.

There has been six positive tests for the coronavirus during the same period, bringing the total number of infections to 4,790.

The death toll in Northern Ireland remains at 537 people.

There is currently seven patients with coronavirus in intensive care beds in NI.

There is 61 confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes, with 32 suspected and 77 closed outbreaks.

It comes after the PSNI confirmed it is reporting the organisers of anti-racism protests in Northern Ireland to the Public Prosecution Service for allegedly breaching coronavirus lockdown regulations.

Black Lives Matter demonstrations took place in Belfast and Londonderry on Saturday.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd issued a statement in which he said a significant number of community resolution notices had been handed out, and that protest organisers will be reported to the PPS.

