Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No new deaths and 83 new cases reported

Death toll remains at 2,146

The Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is loaded into a syringe before being administered to a patient at Falls Surgery on the Falls Road, Belfast

There has been no further Covid-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has announced.

The update on Tuesday means the total death toll from the virus remains at 2,146 people.

A further 83 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 1,567 individuals tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 120,501 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Two people have died from the virus in the past seven days, down from eight the week before.

Over the past seven days 632 people have tested positive for the virus, down from 666 the week before.

There are currently 62 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with seven in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 100%, and there are currently five active outbreaks of the virus in care homes.