Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No new deaths and four new cases

Health Minister Robin Swann, Charlie Martyn, medical director South Eastern Trust and Dr Cathy Jack, Belfast Trust chief executive, after the daily media broadcast at Stormont yesterday

There were no new deaths in Northern Ireland on Sunday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

There have been no new deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday, the Department of Health has said.

Four new cases of the virus have been diagnosed.

The Northern Ireland death toll now stands at 545, with 4,870 cases diagnosed.

It comes as Health Minister Robin Swann said a permanent memorial is being considered to those who have died from Covid-19.

Mr Swann said significant progress was being made in "forcing the virus into retreat" after one death and no new cases were announced on Saturday.

It's the first time since lockdown no new cases were recorded by health labs.

"This is due to a massive collective effort by people across Northern Ireland," he said.

"It is vital that we all maintain this progress and keep following public health advice on social distancing and washing our hands.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the person whose death was reported on Saturday. Many lives have been cut short and we must always be mindful of the terrible toll that Covid-19 has inflicted.

"I want to see a way being found to permanently commemorate all those who have lost their lives in this pandemic.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride added: “We have undoubtedly made important strides forward. Covid-19 remains a very real threat and now is not the time to drop guard.”

