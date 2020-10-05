Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No return to 'total lockdown' says Foster as further 616 cases confirmed

616 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the seven-day total in NI to 3,630Department of Heath death toll remains at 584New restrictions come into effect in Derry and StrabaneGAA suspends all club games while QUB investigates partyScroll down to see how Monday unfolded

New Covid measures have come into force in Derry City and Strabane. Credit: Lorcan Doherty/PressEye

First Minister Arlene Foster has said there will be "no return to total lockdown" in Northern Ireland, despite spiraling Covid-19 cases.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme the DUP leader said there would be no return to the situation seen in March and April.

Asked if a lockdown was inevitable Mrs Foster replied: "I hope not".

"We will not be going back to a situation where our schools are closed again and we're in a situation of total lockdown, so when people throw about the phrase lockdown I think it means different things to different people," Mrs Foster said.

She said another lockdown in Northern Ireland is avoidable if people follow the Covid-19 regulations.

"I think the important thing to do is to work with us and comply with the guidance and regulations that are already out there, that will mean there will be less need to move into tighter restrictions," the DUP leader said.

"I think that's very important because we know the impact that these restrictions have on people's way of life, on the economic wellbeing of society, on people's mental health, on their family interaction."

It comes after a further 616 people in Northern Ireland have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health announced.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the region since the start of the pandemic to 14,690. Some 3,630 cases have been reported in the last seven days alone.

In the Derry City and Strabane council area, where new restrictions come into force today, there have been 804 cases in the last seven days, second only to Belfast with 832 cases over the same period.

No further deaths have been reported. The death toll remains at 584.

There are currently 64 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 12 patients in intensive care.

A total of 29 care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

The GAA has also suspended all club games after breaches of social distancing at games.

It comes after large crowds gathered at a GAA match in Bellaghy on Sunday in breach of Covid regulations.

Hundreds of fans where pictured at the game between Slaughtneil and Magherafelt, not following social distancing rules.

Police have confirmed they will investigate potential breaches of the Covid-19 restrictions at the game.

