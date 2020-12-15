Coronavirus: Northern Ireland 'not where it needs to be' after two week circuit-breaker, warns chief medic

Cases surging in Mid and East Antrim Council area, Dr Micheal McBride warns

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride has said an increase in positive Covid-19 cases over the last two weeks means “we are not where we need to be” in the run up to the relaxation of regulations.

From December 23 until December 27, people from up to three households will be permitted to form a Christmas bubble.

Meanwhile, Chief Scientific Advisor Dr Ian Young explained that the Mid and East Antrim Council area is currently sitting at 300 cases per 100,000 of the population - 100 cases higher than anywhere else in Northern Ireland.

He added that the figures for Belfast traffic congestion during the two week circuit-breaker lockdown was simply too high and showed that people did not stay at home.

Speaking during an online media briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Dr McBride stated that it was “vitally important” that the public follow the advice and keep themselves as safe as possible.

“We need to reduce our contacts, we need to avoid crowds and we need to avoid indoor contacts with others, particularly if we’re in close contact,” he said.

“That’s going to be really important prior to the Christmas period.

“We still have an opportunity to act and act decisively to protect ourselves, to protect others and particularly those individuals who decided to come together and meet over the Christmas period.

“Let’s remember this virus is no less aggressive than it was some months ago. Let’s remember that those vulnerable remain vulnerable. Let’s remember that it’s we who spread this virus.”

Dr McBride asked everyone to imagine that the person next to you is carrying Covid-19 when out and about and think if what you are doing is safe.

“Would you run the risk of that number of contacts particularly when we may be contemplating coming together with family for the first time over the Christmas period?” he said.

Professor Young echoed Dr McBride’s remarks on the increase of positive virus tests and said it was not where the country should be, especially after the two week circuit-breaker.