Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 1,066 new cases as Communities Minister Ni Chuilin self-isolates

One further death in Derry and Strabane brings Department of Health death toll to 5881,066 new cases in last 24 hours as total passes 20,000 markCommunities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin second Executive member self-isolatingSinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard says 'general lockdown' neededScroll down to see how Sunday unfolded

A Garda checkpoint on the Irish border at Lifford bridge in Co-Donegal on Saturday evening, just a few yards from Strabane in Northern Ireland. Picture Margaret McLaughlin 10-10-2020

Another 1,066 cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in Northern Ireland on Saturday, the Department of Health has announced.

One further death has been recorded in the Derry and Strabane council area over the past 24 hours, bringing the Department of Health's death toll to 588.

It comes as Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin is the second member of the Northern Ireland Executive self-isolating after family members tested positive for Covid-19.

On Saturday 10,361 tests were carried out on 6,024 people. A total of 20,158 people have now tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 5,909 people have tested positive for the virus, with 1,504 in the Belfast council area and 1,426 in Derry and Strabane. The rate of positive cases per 100,000 people in last seven days in Northern Ireland is 314, up from 186 the previous week.

There are currently 137 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with 19 in intensive care units.

Hospital bed occupancy is currently at 82%, while 19 intensive care unit beds remain free.

There are currently 36 active Covid-19 outbreaks in Northern Ireland's care homes.

On Saturday Ms Ni Chuilin's Sinn Fein colleague deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill revealed she had tested negative for the virus.

Ms O'Neill must continue to self-isolate for a period of around two weeks after a family member tested positive.

In a post on social media Ms Ni Chuilin said she had informed Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey of her need to self-isolate.

"I have written to the Speaker advising him that due to close family members testing positive for Covid-19 and will be isolating for 14 days. I will be working remotely at home and fulfilling my responsibilities," the Communities Minister wrote.

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard said the Executive needs to look at introducing a "general lockdown" in Northern Ireland to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Hazzard told the BBC's Sunday Politics programme that there was "logic and sense" to implementing local lockdowns, but action was now required on a Northern Ireland-wide basis.

The Derry and Strabane council area is the currently the only area where the most severe restrictions apply.

On Thursday First Minister Arlene Foster said that further restrictions were not introduced in the Belfast and Newry, Mourne and Down areas as the spread of the virus had been "blunted".

However speculation remains tough restrictions will be introduced for the whole of Northern Ireland after the UK Government committed further funds to supporting businesses.

"I think we are now moving fastly into the area where we need to be looking at a more general lockdown once again, a more general, rigorous and robust methods of being able to suppress this virus," South Down MP Mr Hazzard said.

