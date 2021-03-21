Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 125 new cases reported

One death was reported by the Department of Health on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

One further coronavirus-related death and 125 new cases have been reported in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures from the Department of Health mean the total deaths since the start of the pandemic stand at 2,104.

On Sunday there were 158 Covid-positive patients in Northern Ireland hospitals, including 14 in intensive care and 13 requiring ventilation.

Hospital occupancy currently stands at 96%.

Department of Health figures show 115,932 people have tested positive for the virus over the course of the pandemic.

On Saturday, no further deaths from coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland, with 159 new positive cases of the virus that day.

In the last seven days there have been 1,072 positive test cases for Covid-19, down from 1,313 in the previous week.

On Friday afternoon, it was reported that 726,290 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, with 655,581 of them first doses and 70,709 second doses.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that homeless people in Northern Ireland will start to receive their Covid-19 vaccine soon.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) said that around 1,200 homeless people will receive the jab in the next few weeks, dependent on uptake.

The PHA said that the vaccination rollout has already begun in some trust areas, with others due to start by the end of the month.

Around 20 staff are involved in the process, working across mobile clinics.

Vaccines will be administered with a "doorstep" approach, using mobile vaccination teams to provide the service at facilities such as hostels, day shelter facilities, crash facilities, non-standard accommodation facilities, and to those sleeping rough.

The process is already under way in some areas, with health workers visiting hostels on Friday.

Paula Devine, who leads the vaccination programme in the Western Trust, said homeless people may suffer from multiple health issues.

She told BBC Radio Foyle that trusts will work together to deliver both doses.

"For people who cross over trust boundaries or move around, we will make sure we work together to make sure everything is done and closed off safely," Ms Devine added.