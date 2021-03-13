Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 146 new cases recorded by Department of Health

A man walks past Deanes Deli in Belfast during Northern Ireland’s national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus (Liam McBurney/PA)

One further Covid-19 related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

An additional 146 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths here to 2,098.

There are currently 180 people in hospital with the virus. Twenty-four patients are in intensive care, with 18 on ventilators.

Hospital occupancy is at 95% and 14 care homes are dealing with Covid outbreaks.

Some 1,309 positive cases have been confirmed in the last week, down from 1,207 in the previous seven days.

On Friday, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) recorded a fall in its record of Covid-related deaths for the sixth week in a row.

The publication of the Nisra figures coincided with the visit of Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was in Northern Ireland on Friday where he toured a mass vaccination centre in First Minister Arlene Foster's Co Fermanagh constituency.

He was joined by the DUP leader and Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann at the converted Lakeland Forum leisure centre in Enniskillen.

Earlier this week government has agreed to deploy 100 members of the military to Northern Ireland to support the "accelerated rollout" of Covid-19 vaccines.

It is the second time medically-trained members of the armed forces have been sent here to support health service staff during the pandemic.

The request for military support for the vaccine programme was made by Stormont's Department of Health and was granted by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.