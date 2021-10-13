Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 1,471 new cases

Death toll rises to 2,600

The Department for Health has reported another coronavirus-linked death and 1,471 new cases.

Cases numbers are on the increase.

In the past seven days 8,969 positive cases have been reported compared to 7,898 in the previous week.

Since the pandemic began 4.5million tests have been carried out resulting in 253,679 individuals testing positive.

The Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area has the highest seven-day rates of transmission at 550.9 per 100k of population.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive in the past week were aged between 10 and 14 years at 22.1%.

There have been 22 deaths in the last seven days compared to 20 in the previous seven days.

Hospitals are at 104% capacity with eight out of 12 hospitals running over capacity.

There are 347 Covid inpatients, of whom 33 are being treated in intensive care units (ICU).

In care homes, there are 65 active outbreaks.

The death toll in Northern Ireland from those who have tested positive for coronavirus currently stands at 2,600.

Over 2.5 million vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland, 1.3 million first doses and 1.2 million second doses.

Of the eligible age groups, those with the lowest take up are 16-17-year-olds at 50% - who have been offered the vaccine since August – and then 18-29 year old’s at 75% who have been offered it longer.