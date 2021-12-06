Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 1,635 cases

Death toll rises to 2,885

One further patient who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 has died in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

A further 1,635 positive cases have also been recorded on Monday. It brings the total number of cases recorded in the past seven days to 12,876.

The total of individuals who have tested positive since the pandemic now stands at 325,119.

The total number of deaths as a result of the virus over the course of the pandemic is 2,902. Some 23 deaths have been recorded from the virus during the past seven days.

There are currently 37 active outbreaks in care homes.

There are 34 people in intensive care units with the virus, up from 31 on Sunday. Hospital occupancy is at 103%.

There are 326 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with 30 confirmed Covid-19 patients in intensive care, 28 of these patients are on ventilators.

Six hospitals are operating over capacity.

This includes Antrim, Belfast City Hospital, Craigavon, Daisy Hill, Royal Victoria Hospital, South West Acute and Ulster Hospital.

By noon on Monday, a total of 3,121,608 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.