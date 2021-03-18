Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 169 new cases reported

Death toll rises to 2,101

One further death from coronavirus has been reported in Northern Ireland along with 169 new postive cases. (Liam McBurney/PA)

One further death and 169 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has said.

This brings the total death toll since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland to 2,101.

A total of 1,152 postive cases have been confirmed in the last week compared to 1,275 in the previous seven day period.

A total of 144 Covid patients are currently in Northern Ireland hospitals, including 16 in intensive care and 14 requiring ventilation with hospitals operating at a 99% capacity.

On Wednesday, no deaths were reported while another 161 individuals had tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health have promised that all vaccine appointments will be honoured following concerns about a supply shortage to the UK.

A statement said the advice remains that those who are eligible should book their vaccine without delay.

This can be done by booking in at one of the regional vaccination centres or waiting for your GP to contact you to arrange an appointment.

From the end of this month, community pharmacists will also start providing jabs.

The head of Northern Ireland's vaccination programme, Patricia Donnelly, said: “This month, we were due to receive two large consignments of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"The quantities involved would have been significantly over and above what we had originally expected. The first of these large consignments arrived last week and is playing its part in the current roll-out."

She said it had now been confirmed that the second large consignment would be delayed next month.

"Such changes to the supply schedule are to be expected and we have always been clear that the vaccination programme was subject to available supplies. The programme is actually currently ahead of schedule and we remain firmly on course to offer vaccines to the entire adult population by the summer."

Ms Donnelly promised that existing appointments for first and second doses would be honoured and that more slots remained available.

She added: "The delay with this particular consignment does have some implications for what would have been a further acceleration of the programme in April. We are planning mitigations to limit this impact, including further use of our Pfizer vaccine stocks. Everyone is asked to be patient – we will get to you.”

Vaccination centres are now open to those aged 50 and over, anyone who has received a shielding letter because they are Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (CEV) and anyone who is a main carer of an elderly or disabled person.

GPS will be providing vaccines to the over 50s, those who are CEV and patients aged 18 and over with underlying medical conditions.

The latter Clinically Vulnerable (CV) group is largely expected to mirror those who receive the winter flu vaccine each year because of their medical conditions.

CEV and CV individuals aged 16 and 17 cannot yet receive the vaccine being used in GP practices, but will receive a letter from their GP and are able to book a slot at a vaccination centre.

The public are advised there is no need to contact their GP regarding vaccination, as they will be in touch as they work their way through the lists.

Those wanting to book a vaccination centre appointment have been asked to so online

People wanting to book a vaccination centre appointment are asked to do so online if at all possible, if not appointments can be booked by calling 0300 200 7813.