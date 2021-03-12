Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 208 new cases reported as Boris Johnson visits Enniskillen vaccination centre
Gillian Halliday
Boris Johnson has arrived in Northern Ireland for a one-day visit as part of a tour of the UK to see the coronavirus vaccine roll out and the schools' partial return.
It comes as the Department of Health reports another death and 208 new cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland.
The total death toll in Northern Ireland now stands at 2,097.
Some 1,311 positive cases have been confirmed in the last week, down from 1,238 in the previous seven days.
There are currently 183 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 23 in intensive care and 57 requiring ventilation. Hospital occupancy is at 95%.
There are 14 care homes dealing with Covid outbreaks.
The latest figures come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in Northern Ireland on Friday where he toured a mass vaccination centre in First Minister Arlene Foster's Co Fermanagh constituency.
He was joined by the DUP leader and Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann at the converted Lakeland Forum leisure centre in Enniskillen.
Mr Johnson also visited a military base in Belfast on Friday and he is due to hold further engagements later.
As part of his visit, he has been engaging with Stormont leaders over issues and concerns over the contentious Protocol.