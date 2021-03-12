Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 208 new cases reported as Boris Johnson visits Enniskillen vaccination centre

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/03/2021 Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at the Lakeland Forum, the main vaccination centre in Enniskillen, and is welciomed by Dr Garrett Martin. Picture: Ronan McGrade/Pacemaker Press

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - MARCH 12: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) is greeted by Brigadier Chris Davies, Commander 38 Brigade (Irish) (L) during a visit to Joint Helicopter Command Flying Station Aldergrove on March 12, 2021 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The UK Prime Minister continues to tour the UK witnessing the Coronavirus vaccine roll-out programme and pupils returning to schools after lockdown. (Photo by Peter Morrison - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/03/2021 Health Minister Robin Swann arrives at the Lakeland Forum, the main vaccination centre in Enniskillen. Picture: Ronan McGrade/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/03/2021 Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at the Lakeland Forum, the main vaccination centre in Enniskillen, and is welciomed by Dr Garrett Martin. Picture: Ronan McGrade/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/03/2021 Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at the Lakeland Forum, the main vaccination centre in Enniskillen, and is welciomed by Dr Garrett Martin. Picture: Ronan McGrade/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/03/2021 Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at the Lakeland Forum, the main vaccination centre in Enniskillen, and is welciomed by Dr Garrett Martin. Picture: Ronan McGrade/Pacemaker Press

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - MARCH 12: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with Military medics during a visit to Joint Helicopter Command Flying Station Aldergrove on March 12, 2021 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The UK Prime Minister continues to tour the UK witnessing the Coronavirus vaccine roll-out programme and pupils returning to schools after lockdown. (Photo by Peter Morrison - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

EMBARGOED TO 1400 FRIDAY MARCH 12 Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with members of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and military medics during a visit to Joint Helicopter Command Flying Station Aldergrove in Northern Ireland. Picture date: Friday March 12, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Johnson. Photo credit should read: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/03/2021 Health Minister Robin Swann arrives at the Lakeland Forum, the main vaccination centre in Enniskillen. Picture: Ronan McGrade/Pacemaker Press

Health Minister Robin Swann arrives at the Lakeland Forum, the main vaccination centre in Enniskillen. Picture: Ronan McGrade/Pacemaker Press

First Minister Arlene Foster arrives at the Lakeland Forum, the main vaccination centre in Enniskillen. Picture: Ronan McGrade/Pacemaker Press

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) greets troops with Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis (R) and Brigadier Chris Davies, Commander 38 Brigade (Irish) (L) during a visit to Joint Helicopter Command Flying Station Aldergrove on March 12, 2021 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The UK Prime Minister continues to tour the UK witnessing the Coronavirus vaccine roll-out programme and pupils returning to schools after lockdown. (Photo by Peter Morrison - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at the Lakeland Forum, the main vaccination centre in Enniskillen, and is welciomed by Dr Garrett Martin. Picture: Ronan McGrade/Pacemaker Press

Boris Johnson has arrived in Northern Ireland for a one-day visit as part of a tour of the UK to see the coronavirus vaccine roll out and the schools' partial return.

It comes as the Department of Health reports another death and 208 new cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

The total death toll in Northern Ireland now stands at 2,097.

Some 1,311 positive cases have been confirmed in the last week, down from 1,238 in the previous seven days.

There are currently 183 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 23 in intensive care and 57 requiring ventilation. Hospital occupancy is at 95%.

There are 14 care homes dealing with Covid outbreaks.

Read more Covid related deaths decline for the sixth week in a row, Nisra figures reveal

The latest figures come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in Northern Ireland on Friday where he toured a mass vaccination centre in First Minister Arlene Foster's Co Fermanagh constituency.

He was joined by the DUP leader and Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann at the converted Lakeland Forum leisure centre in Enniskillen.

Mr Johnson also visited a military base in Belfast on Friday and he is due to hold further engagements later.

As part of his visit, he has been engaging with Stormont leaders over issues and concerns over the contentious Protocol.