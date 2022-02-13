Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 2,158 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 3,154

One further coronavirus-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, the Department of Health has reported.

Sunday’s statistics mean this weekend has seen five further deaths in total, with four deaths also recorded by the department on Saturday.

Another 2,158 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, meaning the weekend has seen more than 4,700 positive cases in the region, with 2,633 recorded on Saturday.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 3,154.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show as of noon on Sunday there have been 3,696,474 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

This includes 1,417,219 first doses and 1,317,835 second doses.

The Department also confirmed 941,508 booster doses of the vaccine have been administered to date.