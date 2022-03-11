Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 2,270 positive cases confirmed by Department of Health

Northern Ireland’s death toll rises to 3,246Another 2,270 positive cases reported in 24 hoursCovid-19 infections have increased in all four nations of the UKTwenty-seven deaths linked to Covid-19 were recorded in Northern Ireland in the latest weekly update by Nisra

The Department of Health has reported another person has died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Another 2,270 positive cases were also reported in the past 24 hours.

Northern Ireland’s death toll has reached 3,246 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There has been 15,652 positive cases in the last week, up from 14,974 in the previous seven days.

The figures were compiled in the 24 hours up to 10am on Friday.

Hospital occupancy is at 103%. There is one Covid-19 confirmed patient in intensive care on a ventilator. A total of 467 Covid patients are currently in hospital.

And 163 care homes are dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

As of 12pm on Friday, a total of 3,736,057 vaccines have been administered.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 infections have increased in all four nations of the UK, with record levels in Scotland, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Northern Ireland saw an increase from 106,300 people, or one in 17, to 143,800 people, or one in 13.

In England around one in 25 people in private households are estimated to have had the virus in the week to March 5, or 2.1 million people - up from one in 30, or 1.9 million people, in the week to February 26.

In Wales the estimate is up from 94,200 people to 97,900, though the proportion is unchanged at one in 30.

Scotland has seen infection levels rise for six weeks in a row and they are now at their highest since estimates began in autumn 2020, with 299,900 people likely to have had Covid-19 last week, or one in 18.

It comes after 27 deaths linked to Covid-19 were recorded in Northern Ireland in the latest weekly update.

The weekly toll is down 11 on the 38 deaths that occurred in the previous week, according to data compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

The latest deaths, registered in the week ending March 4, take the total number of coronavirus-linked fatalities recorded by Nisra to 4,347.