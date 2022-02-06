Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 2,694 new cases reported

One further coronavirus-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, the Department of Health has reported.

Sunday’s statistics mean this weekend has seen four further deaths in total, with three deaths also recorded by the department on Saturday.

Another 2,694 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, meaning the weekend has seen more than 5,800 positive cases in the region, with 3,201 recorded on Saturday.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 3,128.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show as of noon on Sunday there have been 3,681,497 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

This includes 1,416,330 first doses and 1,315,115 second doses.

The Department also confirmed 930,416 booster doses of the vaccine have been administered to date.