Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 316 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 3,426

Three-quarters of people had Covid-19 between July 2020 and February of this year (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images).

One Covid-19 related death and a further 316 new cases have been reported by the Department of Health on Friday.

The latest figures issued take the total number of Covid related deaths in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 3,426.

A total of 709,377 positive tests for the virus have now been recorded in Northern Ireland.

Those with Covid-19 symptoms here are no longer required to take a PCR test from April 22, with testing sites closing from this date.

Therefore, statistics may not provide an up-to-date reflection of the prevalence of the virus.

Over the past seven days 1,995 people have tested positive.

Some five Covid-linked deaths have been recorded in NI during the past seven days.

There are currently 271 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 56 admissions in the last seven days.

The figures show two people are currently in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 108% capacity.

There are currently 66 active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Friday, a total of 3,834,092 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 1,045,520 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.