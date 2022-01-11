Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 3,420 new cases recorded

One new death linked to coronavirus has been reported by the Department of Health on Tuesday.

It takes the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,015

A further 3,420 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 22,076 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 466,290 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 33,666 people have tested positive, a sharp decrease from 54,242 the week before.

Some 17 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days, a decrease from 23 on the week before.

There are currently 440 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland.

The figures show 31 people are in intensive care.

There were 243 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 291 the previous week.

There are currently 203 active outbreaks in care homes, an increase of 39 on the previous seven days.

By noon on Tuesday, a total of 3,585,875 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 857,909 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.