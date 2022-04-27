Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 365 new cases

Death toll stands at 3,414

One person who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland has died, it has been reported.

The Department of Health has also notified another 365 positive cases of the virus in the previous 24-hour period.

There have been 3,329 new cases in the past seven days – down from 4,157 in the previous seven days.

Under current NI rules since January 5, people who tested positive on a lateral flow test no longer need to get a PCR.

Therefore, statistics may not provide an up-to-date reflection of the prevalence of the virus.

On Wednesday morning, there were 356 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom four are in intensive care. One patient is being ventilated.

Some 11 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, a decrease from 26 in the previous seven days.

A total of 3,793,542 vaccines have been administered to date, of which 1,008,032 have been boosters.

The latest coronavirus figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,3414.

All hospitals barring Craigavon, Daisy Hill, Downe and Lagan Valley have said they are currently operating over capacity.