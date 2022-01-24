Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 3,932 new cases reported

Death toll rises to 3,072

One more death has been reported.

The Department for Health has reported another coronavirus-linked death and 3,932 new cases.

Over the same period 29,950 positive cases have been reported compared to 22,846 in the previous week.

Since the pandemic began 5 million tests have been carried out resulting in 510,073 individuals testing positive.

The Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area has the highest seven-day rates of transmission at 1,975.8 per 100k of population.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive in the past week were aged between five and nine years at 17.2%.

There have been 25 deaths in the last seven days compared to 32 in the previous seven days.

Hospitals are at 102% capacity with six out of 12 hospitals running over capacity.

There are 371 Covid inpatients, of whom 23 are being treated in intensive care units.

In care homes, there are 215 active outbreaks.

The death toll in Northern Ireland from those who have tested positive for coronavirus currently stands at 3,072.

Over 3.65 million vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland, 1.4 million first doses, 1.3 million second doses, 19,392 third doses and 908,531 booster doses.