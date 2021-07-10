Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 445 cases reported

The Department of Health publishes limited data on Covid over the weekends. Photo: Stock.

A further 445 positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

There was also one further coronavirus-linked death reported in the past 24 hours. To date 2,115,735 vaccines have been administered.

The last previous death was on July 1.

The death toll in Northern Ireland now stands at 2,157.

The Department of He alth does not fully update its coronavirus dashboard over the weekend and only provides a summary of the latest data.

Meanwhile, a UK Government adviser has warned high levels of Covid-19 vaccination rates could “challenge the virus” to mutate into variants against which the jab is less effective.

Dr Mike Tildesley a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M) Government advisory panel, urged people to ensure they get their second dose of vaccine due to the “much higher” levels of protection it provides against the Delta variant.

He said the risk “should decrease as we go through August and we get more people vaccinated”.

He warned: “Of course the more cases you have, particularly with high levels of vaccine protection, that does then kind of challenge the virus a little bit more and gives more potential for it to mutate into a form where the vaccines are less effective.”

The Academy of Medical Royal Colleges said in a statement: “There is little doubt that things will get worse before they get better.”