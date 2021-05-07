Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 65 new cases reported

Death toll now stands at 2,147

There has been one further Covid-related death recorded in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has announced.

The update on Friday means the total death toll from the virus now stands at 2,147 people.

A further 65 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,076 individuals tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 120,767 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Two people have died from the virus in the past seven days, down from four the week before.

Over the past seven days 599 people have tested positive for the virus, down from 645 the week before.

There are currently 62 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with six in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 100%, and there are currently five active outbreaks of the virus in care homes.

It comes as the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) figures for the week ending 30 April showed a slight rise in Covid-19 being recorded on the death certificates of those who died.

The figures on Friday from Nisra show Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificates of eight people up to 30 April, an increase of one on the previous week’s figures.

Northern Ireland has also sent a cargo plane carrying vital oxygen generators to India on Friday, as the plane departed for the country in the afternoon.

Cargo plane leaving Belfast for India Photo: Kevin Scott Belfast Telegraph

The Antonov 124 cargo plane left Belfast with three 18-tonne oxygen generators and 1,000 ventilators on route to Delhi, where it is hoped the medical supplies will make a difference to the country’s current battle against the pandemic.

Each of the three oxygen generation units –housed in 40ft freight containers – are able to produce 500 litres of oxygen per minute, enough to treat 50 people at a time on ventilators.

Holidaymakers in England are also expected to find out which countries have been added to a so-called “green list” later on Friday.

The UK Government are expected to announce which countries can be visited without the need to quarantine on arrival back into the UK.

Rules will be based on a traffic light system, with countries rated green, amber or red based on their Covid risk.

Travellers to countries rated green will not need to isolate on their return, but they will need to take a Covid test before and after their trip.

Arrivals from amber countries will need to quarantine, while red-list countries have the strictest rules, with only UK or Irish nationals, or UK residents, allowed to return - and they must pay for a 10-day stay in a government quarantine hotel.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have not said when they might ease their strict travel rules.

Meanwhile, learner drivers will be able to book their practical driving test from Monday 10 May, the Department for Infrastructure has announced.

A priority booking system for those who previously had appointments cancelled as a result of the pandemic had been in place since the end of April.

Opening for all remaining customers at 10am on Monday, those who have passed their theory test will be able to book a practical test.

The department said demand is expected to be high and an online queuing system will be in place.

Slots will be available until the end of August for customers, with additional slots and capacity planned into September and October.

Four new temporary test centres in Belfast, Cookstown, Coleraine and Omagh will be opening later this month to provide additional capacity.

An estimated 22,000 people are believed to be waiting for a practical test date in Northern Ireland.

The minister Nichola Mallon admitted it has been a “frustrating time” for learner drivers.

“Now that all priority candidates have had an opportunity to book a driving test, I am pleased to announce that all other customers will be able to do so from Monday,” she said.

“This will be welcome news for learners who have waited so patiently during these challenging times.

“The DVA continues to work hard to maximise the availability of test slots, however, all driving test services across these islands are experiencing high demand with longer than usual waiting times and I would ask customers for their continued patience.

“If slots are not initially available at a customer’s preferred test centre, they may wish to consider booking a test at another centre.

“Customers are advised to keep checking the booking system as the DVA will be releasing more slots as additional resources become available.”