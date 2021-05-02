Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 69 cases reported

One further person in Northern Ireland has died as a result of Covid-19, the Department of Health has confirmed.

It brings the death toll in Northern Ireland from the virus to 2,146.

Another 69 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, with 120,354 people being diagnosed with Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

Northern Ireland's Covid-19 dashboard is not being updated until May 4 as a result of the bank holiday week.

The Department of Health has decided to no longer update the dashboard at weekends or on public holidays as deaths and recorded cases of the virus fall.

Meanwhile, as Northern Ireland's retail and hospitality sector partially opened on Friday people flocked to shops, cafes, bars and restaurants over the weekend.

Larges queues gathered outside bars and shops are people got their first taste of a return to normality.

Speaking on Friday Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride urged people to behave responsibly as restrictions ease.

"With summer coming and the vaccination programme continuing its roll out, there is a much-needed mood of optimism in the community," he said.

“However, we must never underestimate the Covid-19 threat. A huge collective effort across society has got us this far. It would be a tragedy if we let our guard down now and jeopardised the progress that has been made.

“We all know what needs to be done. Whether you are socialising or shopping, stick to the rules that have protected so many people. Maintain social distancing, wear a face covering when required and wash hands frequently and well. Never forget that the virus spreads best in crowded, confined and indoor settings where ventilation is poor. That’s why the main focus at present is on outdoor activities."

He urged people to avail of the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as they are eligible.