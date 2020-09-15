Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 79 new Covid cases as Translink to make 'difficult decisions' finding £20m savings

Official Department of Health death toll rises to 571 in Northern IrelandTranslink is targeting cost savings of £20mIrish Government announces new 'Living with Covid' plan, with tougher restrictions in DublinScroll down for Tuesday's updates

The Glider service was launched in 2018 and is operated by Translink.

One further person in Northern Ireland has died after testing positive for Covid-19, while 79 new cases of the virus have been also been reported.

The fatality was a man aged between 60 and 79 and he died in a hospital in the Belfast area on Monday.

It brings the death toll to 571, while the total number of cases since the outbreak began is 8,502. Some 563 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last seven days.

There are 23 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with three in intensive care.

A total of 27 care homes are also dealing with outbreaks, while cases at 189 facilities have been closed.

The news comes after Translink announced it has had to make “very difficult decisions” in response to the impact of the pandemic and is targeting cost savings of £20million.

Chief executive Chris Conway said the public transport operator anticipates “a number of redundancies, with trade union Unite putting this figure at 54.

Published on Tuesday, the latest Northern Ireland labour market statistics show just over 9,000 redundancies have been proposed in the 12 months up to the end of August - more than double those proposed in the previous 12 months.

The number of people claiming unemployment benefit also increased by over 0.6%. Overall unemployment rose to 2.9%.

Meanwhile, Brid Ruddy, a resident in Belfast's Holyland area, has warned that it is now "a hotbed of Covid-19" with students causing "circles of infection" that can easily spread.

And she voiced growing fears that the situation is spiralling out of control with Freshers' Week just around the corner.

Elsewhere, senior sources in the SDLP, Alliance and UUP have accused the DUP of engaging in “bogus briefings” about their position on Covid-19. They claimed that Arlene Foster’s party was “pretending” that they had proposed sweeping coronvairus restrictions at last Thursday’s Executive meeting, which the DUP had successfully opposed.

