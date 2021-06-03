Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 80 new cases

Death toll now stands at 2,154

One further Covid-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The total death toll from the virus now stands at 2,154 people.

A further 80 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,076 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 122,895 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since testing in the pandemic began.

Two people have died from the virus in the past seven days, up from zero the previous week.

Over the past seven days 488 people have tested positive, down from 515 the week before.

There are currently 17 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with one in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 107%, and nine facilities are over capacity.

There are currently two active outbreaks in care homes.

The latest Department of Health vaccination data shows 1,758,173 total vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland, with 7,867 administered yesterday.

Meanwhile, no new destinations will be added to the green travel list in the UK Government's latest update, according to the PA news agency.

However, there is speculation Portugal could be removed.

Summer hotspots such as Spanish and Greek islands plus Malta had been thought to makde the list. But no additions are expected to be made amid concerns about rising coronavirus case rates in the UK.

Portugal’s removal would mean people would be required to self-isolate at home for 10 days on their return.

Additions to the red list are expected on Thursday, with Bahrain, Costa Rica, Malaysia, Thailand among the potential candidates.

People returning to the UK from red-list locations must stay in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £1,750 for solo travellers.

The Northern Ireland Executive sets their own list of countries on a Stormont-based traffic light system. It is not yet known if they will follow the decision made by the Westminster government.