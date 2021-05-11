Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 89 new cases

Death toll at 2,148

Northern Ireland Department of Health has reported another death and 89 new cases of coronavirus.

It brings the death toll from the virus to 2,148. In the past week there has been two deaths, the same as in the seven days before.

In the 24 hours up to 10am on Tuesday, there were 2,035 people tested.

In the past seven days there have been 638 new cases, up from 623 the previous week. Some 48,330 people have been tested in the past week, up from 28,585 the previous week.

In total 121,111 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic hit.

Hospitals are acting at 99% capacity. Two hospitals are at capacity, although they have no covid patients.

There are 56 people in hospital with the disease with three in intensive care.

There are five outbreaks at care homes. In total 652 care homes have dealt with a outbreak.

So far over 1.3m doses of the vaccine have been administered in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile it has been confirmed over half a million second doses have been administered.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “It is hugely encouraging to see so many people already benefitting from the longer and stronger protection provided by second doses.

“It is vital that people keep coming forward for their first and second doses when their turn comes.”

The Minister added: “We all owe a great debt of gratitude to everyone involved in the vaccination programme.

“The availability of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines has played a huge role in our battle against Covid-19.

“While we must never be complacent about the virus, we can also celebrate the progress we are making.”