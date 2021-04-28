Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 98 new cases

Death toll rises to 2,144

One further Covid-related death and 98 new cases of coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health.

The official figures published on Wednesday mean the death toll currently stands at 2,144.

There are eight patients with Covid in intensive care and 60 patients in hospital with the virus. Hospital occupancy is at 100%. Three patients are being ventilated.

Four care homes are dealing with outbreaks.

A total of 119,992 people have tested positive for coronavirus, with 643 testing positive within the past seven days, down from 826 during the previous week.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann has announced a further expansion to the current asymptomatic testing programme for workforces.

All organisations with 10 or more employees or volunteers, who cannot work from home, can now access the workforce asymptomatic testing programme. Previously this was open to organisations with more than 50 employees.

Mr Swann said: “Since the launch of the Northern Ireland asymptomatic testing programme there has been a great deal of interest from employers with 321 expressions of interest made. These have come from organisations and companies in the public, private and third sectors.

“This is a significant move in the testing programme as up to one third of people who have coronavirus are asymptomatic. My department is focusing on rapidly identifying these people to isolate and reduce transmission of the virus. This will be essential as Northern Ireland moves out of lockdown.”

Provision has also been made to enable small businesses and organisations with 10 or less employees to access rapid LFD tests. The range of options will be expanding over the coming weeks but currently includes a LFD Collect service from Local Testing Sites and a Home Delivery service.

Further restrictions are set to be eased in Northern Ireland on Friday with the reopening of non-essential retail and outdoor dining and drinking in cafes, restaurants and beer gardens.

Up to 15 people from three households will be allowed meet in a private garden and stays in self-contained accommodation will also be permitted.