Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and another 199 cases reported

Three-quarters of people had Covid-19 between July 2020 and February of this year (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images).

One further coronavirus-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

The latest statistics mean this weekend has seen four deaths, with three recorded on Saturday.

Another 199 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, meaning the weekend has seen more than 450 positive cases in the region, with 289 recorded on Saturday.

Those with Covid-19 symptoms in Northern Ireland are no longer required to take a PCR test from April 22, with testing sites closing from this date.

Therefore, statistics may not provide an up-to-date reflection of the prevalence of the virus.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland remains at 3,421.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show, as of noon on Sunday, there have been 3,814,969 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

This includes 1,427,473 first doses and 1,339,060 second doses.

The Department also confirmed 1,027,627 booster doses of the vaccine have been administered to date.