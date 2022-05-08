Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and another 253 cases reported

New Covid cases have been recorded

One further coronavirus-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

The latest statistics mean this weekend has seen the one death, with no deaths recorded on Saturday.

Another 253 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, meaning the weekend has seen more than 500 positive cases in the region, with 255 recorded on Saturday.

Those with Covid-19 symptoms in Northern Ireland are no longer required to take a PCR test from April 22, with testing sites closing from this date.

Therefore, statistics may not provide an up-to-date reflection of the prevalence of the virus.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland now stands at 3,427.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show, as of noon on Sunday, there have been 3,843,028 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

This includes 1,427,938 first doses and 1,340,611 second doses.

The Department also confirmed 1,053,628 booster doses of the vaccine have been administered to date.