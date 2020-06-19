Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and three new cases as UK alert level downgraded

Scroll down to read Friday's live blog

A worker in a protective suit swabs the throat of a man at a Covid-19 testing site for those who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus outbreak at a wholesale food market in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

There has been one further death in Northern Ireland due to coronavirus, the Department of Health has said.

The Northern Ireland death toll of those who have had Covid-19 now stands at 544.

There have also been three new cases of the virus diagnosed.

Earlier on Friday, statistics from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) showed a rise in the number of deaths where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

There have been 21 deaths between June 6 and June 12, an increase of one on the previous week.

NISRA figures show there have been 802 deaths where Covid-19 was noted on the death certificate. That figure differs from the Department of Health's as those people involved may not have been tested for the disease but health officials considered it a factor.

Over half of all those deaths were of care home residents.

In the past 11 weeks there have been 972 more deaths in Northern Ireland than the average of previous years.

Meanwhile the UK’s chief medical officers have agreed to downgrade the coronavirus alert level from four to three after a “steady” and continuing decrease in cases in all four nations.

Localised outbreaks of Covid-19 are still “likely” to occur, the advisers warned, and the virus remains in general circulation.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said moving to a lower alert level is a “big moment” for the UK, and showed the country is getting “back on her feet”.

