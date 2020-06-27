Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and two new cases of Covid-19

NI death toll reaches 549

Despite the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, a number remain in place. Photo Pacemaker Press

One person in Northern Ireland has died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has confirmed.

It brings the death toll from the virus in the region to 549.

A further two cases of the virus were reported in the past 24 hours bringing the total number to 5,750.

Another 1,851 tests were carried out on 1,517 people, bringing the total number of tests carried out to 132,647 on 107,891 people.

There are currently 21 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with none currently in intensive care units.

Of 3,710 hospital beds in Northern Ireland, 2,832 (76%) are currently occupied.

There are currently 34 active Covid-19 outbreaks in Northern Ireland's care homes with 123 being closed after the virus was found to no longer be present in the homes.

Here's how Saturday unfolded: