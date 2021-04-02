Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One further death and 107 new cases amid appeals to stay safe over Easter

Death toll rises to 2,116 Public urged to follow health advice over Easter

People take to the beach at Helens Bay during the spring sunshine on Good Friday. Photo by Peter Morrison

One further death and 107 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.

The death toll in Northern Ireland now stands at 2,116.

There are 107 new cases from tests on 2,048 individuals.

In the past seven days there have been 846 confirmed cases, the previous week was 1,062.

In total there have been 6,245 cases in Northern Ireland since testing began. In total 886,552 people have been tested.

Hospital occupancy is at 98% across Northern Ireland with 112 suffering Covid and another 17 in intensive care, nine of whom are on ventilators.

Six care homes are dealing with an outbreak.

Latest figures published earlier on Friday by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) show that the toll of Covid-19 linked deaths recorded here has passed 2,900.

The 13 fatalities that occurred in the week March 20-26 took the total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by Nisra to 2,908.

Nisra data provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths. They only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile Health Minister Robin Swann has urged everyone across Northern Ireland to keep themselves safe from Covid-19 over the Easter period.

“Once again, we are facing a holiday weekend with restrictions on our lives,” Mr Swann said.

“I totally understand the widespread frustration and indeed share it. But I would appeal to people not to let their frustrations affect their judgement. These restrictions are in place to protect us from a vicious virus that has brought great tragedy to so many families.

“When we are following them, we are helping keep ourselves and others safe – and helping our community get to a better place.”

The UUP MLA added: “We are continuing to make good progress. The statistics on Covid-19 have been moving steadily in the right direction and more than three quarters of a million people in Northern Ireland have received their first vaccine dose.

“We are on a pathway towards gradually easing restrictions. The return of schools and expansion of outdoor activities are the first careful steps on this route map. Some regulations have been eased this week, and more welcome decisions will steadily follow if we can keep Covid-19 infections down.

“Make fresh air your friend this Easter weekend – outdoors is much safer than indoors. Please please don’t mix indoors with people from other households.

“We still need to keep our guard up for this next period, as we look forward to summer.”

That message was echoed by PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd.

He said: “We understand that people may be frustrated and are keen to return to normal but the fact remains that we are still in the midst of a pandemic and the choices we make have the potential to influence the road map out of the current lockdown.”

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd

Mr Todd added: “The regulations direct that no person may leave or remain away from home without reasonable excuse. Travel or stay at holiday accommodation does not constitute reasonable excuse and we are asking everyone to continue to postpone their visits to holiday accommodation until the regulations change.

“It is still Easter and everyone can still celebrate in a safe and slightly different way.

“We will continue to use our four Es approach to encourage everyone to follow the regulations and maintain safe spaces for all.”