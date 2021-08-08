Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One further death and 1,129 cases recorded

Death toll stands at 2,220

More than two thousand vaccines have been administered. Picture: Jacob King/Reuters

One further coronavirus-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, according to the Department of Health.

It means this weekend has seen seven further deaths in total, with six recorded by the department on Saturday.

Another 1,129 cases of coronavirus were also reported in the latest figures from the department.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 2,220.

The latest vaccine statistics show as of noon on Sunday there have been 2,316,713 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland's current highest incidence rate of Covid-19 is among young people aged between 16 and 34, new data shows.

The Delta variant is continuing to spread through the largely unvaccinated population.

Just 3% of cases of coronavirus are now in people aged 65 and over, Ireland's deputy chief medical officer said.

Dr Ronan Glynn said the incidence of Covid in Ireland is currently high.

"There remains significant uncertainty in terms of the underlying trends, including the potential effect of the recent August Bank Holiday weekend on case numbers and referral patterns," he warned.

"With over 18,000 cases in the last fortnight, Ireland's 14-day incidence rate has now increased to 386 per 100,000 population, the highest it has been since the start of February.

"Incidence remains particularly high, above 500 per 100,000, in Donegal, Louth, Galway, Mayo and Monaghan.

"Although the link between cases and severe disease has been substantially weakened through vaccination, it has not been completely broken and, unfortunately, due to the high incidence, we continue to see an increasing number of people in hospital, with about 190 inpatients at present, approximately 30 of whom are in critical care.

"We are experiencing a high level of disease and the outlook over the coming days is uncertain.

"What is not uncertain is that we can alter the course of this disease through the simple measures that we are so familiar with.

"What there is also no uncertainty about is the phenomenal uptake of Covid vaccines by people of all ages across Ireland."