Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One further death and 119 new cases reported

Death toll rises to 2,133

The Department of Health has reported one further death linked to coronavirus, with 119 new positive cases.

This brings the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 2,133.

In the last seven-day period the department recorded six Covid-related deaths, down from 10 in the previous week.

A total of 824 positive cases were reported in the last week, higher than the previous seven-day total of 572.

Since the start of the pandemic last March, 916,618 individuals have been tested for the virus with 118,851 testing positive so far.

Hospital occupancy in Northern Ireland stands at 98%, including 53 Covid occupied beds of which nine patients are in intensive care and five on ventilation.

In Northern Ireland care homes there are currently four active outbreaks of the virus.

Earlier, Covid figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) found the death toll in Northern Ireland is approaching 3,000.

A total of 14 deaths involving the virus were recorded in the week ending on April 9, bringing the NISRA total since the start of the pandemic to 2,936.

The Nisra figures take a week longer to compile and provide a broader picture of Covid deaths than the Department of Health, which focuses primarily on hospital deaths and those who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra bases its information on death certificates where Covid-19 was recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of nine of the 245 deaths registered in the week ending April 9, which was three less than the previous week.