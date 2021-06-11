Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One further death and 121 new cases of Covid-19

One person has died of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has confirmed.

It is the first death from the virus in the region since June 1 and the death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 2,155.

Another 121 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday after 2,028 people were tested for Covid-19.

A total of 636 people have tested positive for the virus in the past week, up from 490 the week before.

Since the start of the pandemic 123,602 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

There are currently 18 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with none requiring a place in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 103%, with 24 intensive care unit beds free.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently two active outbreaks of the virus.

On Thursday a further 8,374 vaccine doses were administered, 3,698 first doses and 4,676 second doses.

A total of 1,849,169 vaccine doses have now been handed out, 1,105,767 first doses and 743,402 second doses.

The Office for National Statistics estimates that in the week to June 5 one in 700 people in Northern Ireland has tested positive for coronavirus, up from one in 800 the previous week. Figures are for people in private households.

Recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was one of the main topics on the agenda at the British Irish Council meeting in Fermanagh on Friday.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove and Taoiseach Micheal Martin were among politicians being hosted at the event by First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.

The meeting is set to be one of Mrs Foster's last engagements as First Minister before her formal resignation.

Ms O'Neill said it was important to discuss the UK and Ireland’s joint efforts to bounce back from the pandemic.

"We have a lot to talk about with Covid recovery, we are struggling with the same challenges, our society are all facing the same challenges, so it's really important that we learn from each other and plan for the future,” she said.