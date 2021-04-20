Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One further death and 124 new cases reported

Death toll now stands at 2,136

There has been one further Covid-related death in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has announced.

The update on Tuesday means the death toll from the virus now stands at 2,136 people.

A further 124 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,534 individuals tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 119,235 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

A total of six people have died from the virus in the past seven days, down from eight the week before.

Over the past seven days 790 people have tested positive for the virus, up from 766 the week before.

There are currently 71 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with nine in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 98%, and there are currently two active outbreaks of the virus in care homes.

Meanwhile, more than 10million people in the UK have now received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The milestone means that more than 19% of all adults in the country have received both jabs, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

Official data shows that so far, second doses have been administered to 8,518,498 people in England and 757,115 in Scotland. In Wales, 602,807 people have received their second jab, and in Northern Ireland, 273,619.

This brings the total number of people receiving second doses across the UK to 10,152,039.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Vaccines offer us the best possible protection from the virus, so it is fantastic that 10m people have now received their second dose."