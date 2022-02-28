Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One further death and 1,908 new cases

One further death linked to Covid has been announced in Northern Ireland. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

One further death linked to coronavirus and 1,908 new positive cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

This now brings the Department’s total number of Covid deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,208.

As part of Northern Ireland’s vaccine rollout, 3,722,351 jabs have now been administered.

Hospital occupancy is at 105%. There are 454 Covid inpatients of which six are in intensive care.

There are 168 care homes dealing with a Covid outbreak, while 1,252 outbreaks have now been resolved.

Last week, the Health Minister Robin Swann stated that he was still in no rush to lift the working from home guidance.

He said that the reduced threat posed by the omicron variant meant it was possible to move away from legal requirements towards people making safer choices.

“By moving from regulation to guidance doesn’t mean people should abandon wearing face coverings, taking a lateral flow test before they come out of the house and observing the good guidance we know works, so that approach was the right thing at that point,” he said.

On working from home guidance, he added that work was ongoing to assess the impact of any change.