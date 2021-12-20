Coronavirus Northern Ireland: one further death and 2,148 new cases

The figures come as nearly 3.4m vaccines have been administered here

Waiting for jab: Queues outside the Royal Victoria Hospital for the walk-in vaccination centre as NI’s booster rollout was extended to over-18s on Monday. Credit: Pacemaker

One further Covid-linked death and 2,148 positive cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Monday’s official figures have revealed that a total of 3,364,925 vaccines have been administered here.

On Sunday alone, a total of 4,600 vaccinations were carried out.

The figures come as the booster programme officially began accepting those aged 18 and over at walk-in clinics.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,952.

The total number of deaths over the past seven days was 22.

There are 276 inpatients with Covid in hospital, of which 125 were admitted in the past week. A total of 201 patients have been discharged in the same period.

Thirty-four patients with Covid being cared for in intensive care units, with 14 ICU beds available.

Hospital occupancy currently stands at 102%.

Meanwhile, over the last seven days a total of 14,632 people tested positive for Covid, bringing the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 355,341.

There are 41 care homes dealing with an outbreak.

The latest figures come as Executive Ministers are meeting on Monday and Tuesday informally, ahead of a scheduled Executive meeting on Wednesday, when they are expected to announce details of how they plan to curb the spread of the variant.

Dr Tom Black, chair of the NI British Medical Association (BMA) said it was situation where the “sooner the better” restrictions should be introduced here.

“The sooner we bring them in, the greater the effect they will have,” he told Radio Ulster's Stephen Nolan show on Monday.

Earlier, however, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson warned the Government needs to consider reintroducing the furlough scheme if new restrictions are announced, warning the additional Treasury funds to help Northern Ireland with Covid is “not enough”.

Speaking on Good Morning Ulster on Monday, the DUP leader stressed any introduction of restrictions needed to be balanced with the financial impact of such measures to curb the spread of Omicron.

First Minister Paul Givan has previously insisted that Northern Ireland “cannot afford” another lockdown.

However, Mrs O’Neill said action could be announced earlier than Wednesday if necessary.