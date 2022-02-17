Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One further death and 3,027 new cases

There has been one death linked to Covid-19 and another 3,027 positive cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has said.

This means the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 3,166.

Hospital occupancy across Northern Ireland is currently at 106% which includes 443 inpatients with Covid and 11 requiring intensive care.

Northern Ireland’s vaccine rollout has now seen a total of 3,704,849 jabs administered.

With the Health Minister Robin Swann relaxing care home visitor restrictions earlier today, there are still 173 care homes dealing with confirmed outbreaks of Covid while 1,207 outbreaks have been concluded.

This week also saw a major milestone in the path out of the pandemic with the all coronavirus restrictions in Northern Ireland being downgraded to guidance, while the Department of Health went on to approve Covid vaccinations for children aged five to 11-years-old.

Meanwhile, a solicitor representing families in Northern Ireland bereaved by coronavirus has said that plans for a UK-wide public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic would make Northern Ireland “a footnote”.

A pre-action protocol letter has been sent to the Health Minister notifying him that a public inquiry in Northern Ireland is being sought by Conal McGarrity and Enda McGarrity of Tyrone law firm PA Duffy and Company Solicitors.