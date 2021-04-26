Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One further death and 73 new cases

One further death linked to coronavirus has been confirmed in Northern Ireland along with 73 new positive cases, according to Department of Health figures.

The latest death brings the total to 2,143 since the start of the pandemic.

Seven of the deaths took place in the last seven days which is the same total for the previous week.

With the 73 new cases, there has now been a total of 119,785 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

With 695 cases in the last seven days, the numbers have reduced compared to the previous total of 775.

Hospital occupancy in Northern Ireland is currently at 97%, with 53 beds occupied by Covid patients including five in intensive care of which three are ventilated.

There are currently four active outbreaks of the virus in Northern Ireland care homes, with 650 outbreaks concluded during the pandemic.

From Monday, vaccinations in Northern Ireland have now been fully opened up to anyone aged from 35 to 39 after a number of early bookings were made available last week.

At the last count, a total of 1,259,478 Covid vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 10,300 in the last 24 hour period.

These comprise of 912,444 first doses and 347,034 second doses.