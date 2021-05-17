Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One further death and 82 new cases reported

More than 1.5m vaccines delivered in Northern IrelandPolice watchdog clears PSNI of bias in Storey funeralDeath toll now stands at 2,150

One further death and 82 positive coronavirus cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has said.

A total of 1,556,832 vaccines have also been administered, according to the latest statistics published on Monday.

The death toll here now stands at 2,150.

A total of 121,610 people in Northern Ireland have tested positive for the virus.

There are 32 inpatients with Covid, with two in intensive care units and 32 on ventilation.

According to the latest figures, there are three care homes dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

There have been 616 positive cases of coronavirus in the last seven days, down from 628 in the previous week.

Hospital bed occupancy is at 99%.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister has announced the return of GCSE and A-Level examinations next year, but warned it would not be "business as usual".

Mr Weir said there would be significant reductions in assessment across a range of qualifications.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to severe disruption to examinations.

Schools in Northern Ireland will calculate GCSE, AS and A-Level grades to be awarded to their pupils this year.

The NI exams board CCEA will then review the grades.

Earlier on Monday, a watchdog report into the PSNI handling of the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey was published.

It found that police prioritised public security over enforcement of Covid-19 regulations without showing bias.

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said it understood why the PSNI took this approach, given the likelihood of tensions, and because regulations were confusing.

The funeral saw around 2,000 mourners line the streets in west Belfast last June for Bobby Storey's funeral at a time when strict Covid-19 regulations were in place.

Meanwhile, further lockdown rules have been eased in England, Wales and most of Scotland, with pubs and restaurants able to serve customers indoors, and social distancing guidelines have been relaxed.

However, a planned review of England’s social distancing measures due to take place this month could be delayed due to the spread of the Indian Covid variant, Downing Street has said.