Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One further death and 87 cases amid fears of new wave

Death toll rises to 2,105

There are fears a new Covid wave sweeping continental Europe could spread to the UK and Ireland.

There has been one further death from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show the death occurred within the past 24 hours.

Northern Ireland's death toll from the virus now stands at 2,105.

Over the past seven days there have been six deaths from the virus in the region, down from 20 the week before.

The department also confirmed 87 new cases of Covid-19 after 2,846 tests were carried out on 1,010 people on Sunday. It is the first time the daily case number has fallen below 100 in months.

A total of 116,019 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland.

Over the past seven days 1,050 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19, down from 1,260 the week before.

There are currently 160 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 15 in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 96%, while 18 intensive care unit beds remain free.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently eight active outbreaks of the virus.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the UK must brace for another wave of coronavirus infections being imported from Europe as cases rise on the continent.

Mr Johnson said he expected the third wave of Covid-19 infections, seen in countries such as France and Italy, to "wash up on our shores as well".

But he said he did not think the European Union wanted to block vaccine exports from reaching the UK, following suggestions Brussels could stop supplies from crossing the Channel amid struggles with its own rollout.

"If there is one thing that is worth stressing it's that on the continent right now you can see sadly there is a third wave under way," the PM said on Monday.

"People in this country should be under no illusions that previous experience has taught us that when a wave hits our friends, it washes up on our shores as well. I expect that we will feel those effects in due course.

"That's why we're getting on with our vaccination programme as fast as we can but a vaccination campaign and developing vaccines, rolling them out - these are international projects and they require international co-operation."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the warning during a visit to BAE Systems in Lancashire on Monday (Christopher Furlong/PA)

His comments come after several regions in France, including Paris, spent their first weekend under a limited month-long lockdown.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said a new wave of the virus could be avoided in the Republic of Ireland if people stick to public health measures and avoid indoor gatherings.

He described the UK variant as the "most significant factor" combined with more congregation and a degree more mobilisation "that is allowing the figures to flatten and increase somewhat in the last number of days".

"What I would say to people is that we have control of this and we must avoid congregation indoors at all costs," Mr Martin said.

Meanwhile, First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill have lent their support for a day to remember those who have died during the pandemic and show support for everyone who has been bereaved.

Spearheaded by the Marie Curie charity, over 250 organisations are backing the initiative. The Day of Reflection is being held on March 23, the anniversary of the UK going into the first national lockdown.

"I’ll be pausing for a minute silence at noon, as my way of showing my respect to those who have lost loved ones and to all who are going through difficult times just now," Mrs Foster said.

Ms O'Neill said she would light a candle to remember all those who have died.