Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One further death and 89 new positive cases reported

One further death from coronavirus was reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

One further death from coronavirus has been confirmed in Northern Ireland along with 89 new positive cases.

The daily figures from the Department of Health show that the latest death occurred in the last 24 hour period bringing the total deaths in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 2,129.

Over the past seven days there have now been ten deaths, one higher than in the previous seven day period.

A total of 89 positive cases were confirmed after 4,079 Covid tests were carried out on 1,346 people on Saturday.

To date, a total of 118,267 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland.

This includes 656 people in the last seven days, down from 713 in the week before.

Read more Revealed: Executive poised to announce date for reopening of pubs

In Northern Ireland hospitals, there are currently 63 coronavirus patients including eight in intensive care of which five require ventilation.

Hospital occupancy is 94% , while 22 out of 99 intensive care beds remain free.

Care Homes in Northern Ireland are currently dealing with five active outbreaks of the virus as of April 9.

It comes as Northern Ireland reached the landmark of administering one million vaccines.

As of Friday, this included 806,005 first doses and 181,814 second doses.

Appointments can now be booked by anyone over the age of 40, with vaccines being administered at regional vaccine centres, GP practices and around 350 community pharmacists.

On Monday, several changes to lockdown restrictions will come into force including the return of all pupils to school.

The amount of people who can meet outdoors in a garden will increase from a six person limit to ten from two households.

Contactless click and collect services can return for all non-essential retail, while outdoor sports training can resume for certain sports clubs.

The Sunday Life also report that Executive ministers are considering opening gyms in two weeks as well as allowing alcohol to be served in outdoor bars, restaurants and hotels.

An Executive review of the current restrictions are also due to take place on Thursday, with Economy Minister Diane Dodds to hear arguments for a wider reopening of hospitality and leisure on April 26.

It's expected that hairdressers and all non-essential retail will alsoopen fully on the same date.